CryptoZoon (ZOON) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $590,242.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.80 or 0.07436829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,821.23 or 0.99999999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041578 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 761,463,318 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

