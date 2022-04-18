Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

