Curecoin (CURE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $786.00

Curecoin (CURE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $786.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00271821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,541,683 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

