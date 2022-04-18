CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.0230

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.66 million and $87.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00187513 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00378134 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,731,953 coins and its circulating supply is 158,731,953 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

