CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $172.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

