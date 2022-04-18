CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.00.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $172.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.