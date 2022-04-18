Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 423.0 days.

OTCMKTS CYFWF remained flat at $$7.66 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Cyfrowy Polsat has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.56.

Get Cyfrowy Polsat alerts:

About Cyfrowy Polsat (Get Rating)

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.