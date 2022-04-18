Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 423.0 days.
OTCMKTS CYFWF remained flat at $$7.66 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Cyfrowy Polsat has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.56.
About Cyfrowy Polsat (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyfrowy Polsat (CYFWF)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.