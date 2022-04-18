David Dean Guebert Acquires 100,000 Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS) Stock

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) Director David Dean Guebert bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,311.75.

Shares of LPS stock opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Legend Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.95.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

