Decentraland (MANA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $238.96 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $238.96 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,698,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,842,487,869 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

