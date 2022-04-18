DeGate (DG) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (DG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. DeGate has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $541,401.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

