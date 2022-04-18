Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,790,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 192,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the period.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DEX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.