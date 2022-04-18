Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Shares of DLA stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

