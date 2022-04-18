Deri Protocol (DERI) 1-Day Volume Hits $304,444.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $304,444.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,136,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

