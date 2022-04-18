Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,378.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002496 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $11,378.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

