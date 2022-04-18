Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

