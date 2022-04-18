Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 4,102.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,102.14 ($53.46).

DGE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.21) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,963.50 ($51.65) on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,158 ($41.15) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,720.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,761.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.46 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($49.21) per share, with a total value of £8,269.44 ($10,775.92). Insiders have purchased 25,662 shares of company stock worth $94,104,516 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

