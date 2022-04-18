Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will announce $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.19. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $22.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $30.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $31.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.90. 27,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

