DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,555.0 days.

DSRLF stock traded up $9.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $238.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

