Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $135,523.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $135,523.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,120,217 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

