Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $145.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,783. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.05.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

