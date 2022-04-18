DigitalBits Hits One Day Volume of $2.56 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $315.69 million and $2.56 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00262669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021317 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.46 or 0.00687446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,770,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

