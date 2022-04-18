Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,044. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

