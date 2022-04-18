Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 335.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 335.11 ($4.37).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.00) to GBX 306 ($3.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.43) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.69) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 349 ($4.55) to GBX 323 ($4.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.57), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($97,617.41).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.40 ($4.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

