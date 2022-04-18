Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 751,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

