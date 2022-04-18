Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.77.

DOV stock opened at $146.39 on Thursday. Dover has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,806.6% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

