Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $17.24

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.69. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 259 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.12.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 236,083 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 249,793 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $28,192,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,159 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

