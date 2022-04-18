Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESTE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,075 over the last 90 days. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 133,596 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

