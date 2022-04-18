eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $743,783.77

eBoost (EBST) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $743,783.77 and $138.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00275897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.