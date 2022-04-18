ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 34.4% in March

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 682,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,026. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a yield of 50.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.