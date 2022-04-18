Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

ELMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

