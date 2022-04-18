Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. 2,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ellomay Capital has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 47.31%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.