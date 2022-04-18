Elysian Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,524.47 (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Elysian has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $88,524.47 and approximately $98,373.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003425 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00033947 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00106047 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Elysian Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “
Elysian Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
