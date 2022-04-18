Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $62.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $51.11 on Friday. Emera has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

