Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.83.

PXD opened at $254.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.