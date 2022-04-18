Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 227,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

