Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

NYSE TDY opened at $480.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $490.75.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.