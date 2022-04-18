Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

