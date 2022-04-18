Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,471 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

