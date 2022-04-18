Empirical Finance LLC Buys 395 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $212.55 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.21.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

