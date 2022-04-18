Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIG stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

