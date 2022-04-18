Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,244 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

PHM stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

