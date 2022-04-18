Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

