Empirical Finance LLC Has $321,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,642 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 585,765 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.88. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.