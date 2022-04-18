Empirical Finance LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $491.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

