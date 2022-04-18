Empirical Finance LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 1,156.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $296.89 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.67 and a 200-day moving average of $262.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.