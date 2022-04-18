Empirical Finance LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cintas by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $413.67 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.