Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $166.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.