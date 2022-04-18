Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $290.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

