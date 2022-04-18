Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,724 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 40.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Centene by 136.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC opened at $86.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

