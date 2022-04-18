Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 620 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $138.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average is $176.44.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

