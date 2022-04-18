Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

